Charities aren't ready for GDPR

Less than a third of charities in the UK claim to be compliant with the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation. This is according to a newly released report by Neustar.

GDPR is mere days away, and less than half (42 per cent) of IT leaders in charity organisations are ‘fully aware’ of what the regulation is and how it changes data management. Half (51 per cent) consider themselves ‘somewhat aware’.

The report claims that 39 per cent have made all the necessary changes before the deadline, with another 40 per cent being ‘in the process’.

Less than a tenth (9 per cent) feel they could defend themselves against a cyberattack. This is despite the fact that 83 per cent see cybersecurity as a top priority.

GDPR, or General Data Protection Regulation, is an EU-drafted regulation that aims to manage how businesses handle data of EU citizens. It regulates how businesses gather data, how they store it, protect it and share it with other businesses and individuals. It also manages the right to be forgotten, as well as what businesses need to do in case of a data breach.

Neustar’s research includes a survey of 100 IT decision makers among charity organisations, as well as other not-for-profits across the United Kingdom.

Image Credit: Docstockmedia / Shutterstock