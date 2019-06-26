China accused of stealing valuable data from a handful of tech giants

A state-sponsored hacking group broke into a bunch of technology service providers to steal valuable intel about its clients, mostly high-profile western technology companies, and the culprits are most likely, very well-known.

According to an extensive new report by Reuters, the group known as APT10 (which recently was suspected of attacking global telcos) was behind the attack. APT10, also known as Stone Panda, is a Chinese-based state-sponsored hacking group.

It breached a number of tech service providers, in order to steal information about businesses using their services. Even though the names are being kept hidden, Reuters claims HPE, IBM, Fujitsu, Tata Consultancy Services, NTT Data, Dimension Data, Computer Sciences Corporation and DXC Technologies, were breached.

Apart from these names, Reuters also mentions Ericsson, Huntington Ingalls Industries and Sabre. The companies in question were contacted and they are mostly saying they weren't breached, and out of those that do recall an older data breach – they're confident no data was stolen.

China, on the other hand, reacted in the usual and already well-established manner, denying any accusations or involvement in these activities.

“The Chinese government has never in any form participated in or supported any person to carry out the theft of commercial secrets,” it said in a statement to Reuters.

Even though the companies are saying they're doing just fine, analysts disagree.

“This was a sustained series of attacks with a devastating impact,” said Robert Hannigan, former director of Britain’s GCHQ signals intelligence agency and now European chairman at cybersecurity firm BlueVoyant.

If you want to learn more about the incident, Reuters' detailed report provides a great deal of insight into how the attackers were able to infiltrate the technology service providers defenses.

Image credit: Pixabay