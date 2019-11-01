China has launched its 5G network

China has released its 5G service in 50 cities across the country, the media have reported earlier this week. The latest and greatest in mobile internet technology has thus found its way to Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, to name a few.

China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong have all made their 5G offerings available, and at “comparable” prices of roughly $18 a month. Bloomberg believes China will soon become the largest provider of 5G technologies, if nothing else, then due to its large population.

South Korea, as well as some countries in the West, have debuted their 5G technologies earlier in the year.

5G became a true stumbling block in the relations between China and the US. The Donald Trump administration claims that Chinese 5G technology is susceptible to espionage and backdoors and, as such, should be avoided in the West. The country has already banned Huawei’s 5G gear from being installed.

The technology promises to revolutionise many industries, as the Internet of Things and smart cars, for example, all rely on the speed and bandwidth offered by 5G. Analysts expect mobile video streaming to surge, as well as video calls, in the near future.

“While some other countries launched 5G services earlier this year, China will have the largest commercial operating 5G network in the world on Friday,” Chris Lane and other analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. “The scale of its network and the price of its 5G services will have a pivotal impact throughout the supply chain.”