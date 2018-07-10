China Mobile signs 1bn euro Nokia deal

During the recent Sino-German Economic Forum, China Mobile and Nokia signed a one-year frame agreement valued at €1bn to support the mobile operator's 5G transition.

Under the agreement, the Finnish network gear maker will provide the Chinese telecom with best-in-class, end-to-end technology solutions to enable a next-generation network capable of providing seamless connectivity to meet the country's growing mobile traffic demand.

Nokia will also provide China Mobile with additional elements of its mobile radio access and core portfolio along with fixed access, IP routing and optical transport and customer experience management.

Going forward, the two companies will work closely to define the products and services that will enable the telecom to explore new opportunities in vertical markets.

China Mobile and Nokia signed a memorandum of understanding for research and testing of the AI and machine learning capabilities of next-generation networks.

The frame agreement builds on the long-standing relationship of the two companies in developing, trialing and deploying new technologies to enable seamless cloud connectivity and faster, more affordable internet access.

President of Nokia Shanghai Bell, Mike Wang praised the new agreement, saying:

"This is a highly significant agreement with our longstanding partner that consolidates Nokia's position as a leading provider of next-generation technologies and services in China. We are committed to delivering industry-leading, end-to-end capabilities that will allow operators to dramatically increase performance, which will introduce new possibilities for networks of the future."

Image Credit: Henozuxj / Wikimedia