China says Huawei 5G ban will mean "repercussions"

Banning Huawei from participating in the construction of 5G infrastructure will cause “repercussions”, China's government has warned.

According to Reuters, China’s envoy to Canada, Ambassador Lu Shaye delivered Canada the warning following the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou last year.

“If the Canadian government does ban Huawei from participating in the 5G network, then as for what kind of repercussion there will be, I’m not sure, but I believe there will be repercussions,” Lu said adding Canada should “make a wise decision on this issue”.

Canada doesn’t seem too intimidated, though.

“We will continue to speak every day with our allies about this situation,” Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet retreat in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

It seems as the US – China trade war is about to get its third active participant. Soon after Canada detained Huawei’s CFO, per a U.S. extradition request, China answered by arresting two Canadian citizens, retried another Canadian man and sentenced him to death for smuggling drugs.

At the same time, Germany has started thinking about banning Huawei from its 5G network, the BBC reported. Although there’s no concrete evidence or a quote, BBC does say that such a move would bring Germany ‘in line with other Western countries’.

The US, Australia and New Zealand have all banned Huawei, while the UK has voiced its concerns with the company but has not yet banned it.

Huawei has said, on numerous occasions, that there is no evidence of spying, for what it’s being accused.

