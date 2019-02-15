Chinese phones now make up more than a third of all EU sales

Sales of Chinese-made phones now make up a majority of all the devices shipped to Europe in 2018, new figures have claimed.

A report by market analysts Canalysfound Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and others now make up 32 per cent of all smartphones shipped to the Old Continent.

Individually, Samsung is still the number one smartphone manufacturer in Europe, holding 28.7 per cent of the market share with 16.2 million shipped units. Apple is second with 14.7 million units shipped, holding 26 per cent of the market share.

According to Canalys' market analysts, the troubles that Chinese companies have had with the US lately have played to their advantage in Europe.

“The political situation between Chinese companies and the US government has benefited European consumers. The US administration is causing Chinese companies to invest in Europe over the US. The European market is mature, and replacement rates have lengthened, but there is an opportunity for Chinese brands to displace the market incumbents. The likes of Huawei and Xiaomi bring price competition that has stunned their rivals as they use their size against the smaller brands in Europe,” said Canalys senior analyst Ben Stanton.

The US and China are engaged in an ongoing trade war, with Chinese tech companies like Huawei or ZTE being caught in the crossfire.

The US accuses Huawei of building backdoors into its 5G infrastructure, and urges its government, but also its allies, to refrain from using Huawei when building their 5G networks. They call it a matter of national security and fear Chinese espionage.

Huawei denies the accusations, saying there is no proof whatsoever that it works with the government, and that it would deny any requests to build backdoors.

