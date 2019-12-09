Chinese state organisations ordered to replace foreign hardware and software

Chinese state companies are being ordered to eliminate all foreign hardware and software from their offices within three years and replace them with domestic counterparts, the media are reporting.

The order came in form of a directive, issued by the Beijing officials earlier this year.

The directive, internally known as 3-5-2, orders all state companies to replace at least 30 per cent of foreign hardware and software next year. In 2021, 50 per cent should be replaced, leaving the remaining 20 per cent for the year after – 2022.

Even though the directive was known to state employees for a few months now, it was only recently leaked to the Financial Times. Allegedly, a private cybersecurity firm, who has state organisations for clients, confirmed the existence of the directive.

Large American tech companies, such as Microsoft, HP or Dell, should feel the sting of this change, the media speculate. Private companies, however, are not forced to do the same, and the media are expecting for them to continue buying hardware from the West.

ZDNet believes that this is just another move in the ongoing trade war between the US and China. The two superpowers are engaged in a trade war, with ZTE, Huawei and Apple being caught in the crossfire.

Last week, US diplomats travelled to the EU, lobbying for member states to ban Huawei from building their 5G infrastructure.