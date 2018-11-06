Chrome will block "aggressive" website ads

The next iteration of Google Chrome will allow its users to block ads on abusive websites.

Ad-abusive websites are those sites that get aggressive with their ads, either by opening up countless new tabs, placing ads that look like system messages, or straight up trying to take your personal data from you.

Set to launch in December, Chrome 71 will allow users to report sites for abusive behaviour. After that, owners have 30 days to clean up and get their website in order. Failure to do so will result in Google blocking every ad on the site – abusive or not.

Users will have access to this feature in Chrome's settings, so they'll be able to turn it off if they desire.

Site owners, on the other hand, are invited to use the Abusive Experiences Report in their Google Search Console to see if their site contains any of these abusive experiences that need to be corrected or removed.

This is not the first time Google is tackling the problem of websites abusing advertising. Last year, the company issued a set of user protections, but now says it didn’t go “far enough”.

“In fact, more than half of these abusive experiences are not blocked by our current set of protections, and nearly all involve harmful or misleading ads.”

“Stronger protections ensure users can interact with their intended content on the web, without abusive experiences getting in the way.”

Image Credit: Earl Jeffson / Flickr