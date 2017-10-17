Google Chrome finally gets basic antivirus features

Besides email, the browser is one of the more common ways to catch a virus, or malware. To help its users stay safe while browsing, Google has introduced a couple of simple antivirus features to its Chrome browser.

Keep in mind that this is not a full-blown antivirus solution and you'll still need to protect your machine with additional programs, but this is a welcome move, nonetheless.

With the latest update, Google Chrome can now detect extensions that violate Google’s Unwanted Software Policy and suggest to the user that they should be removed. So things like search engine hijackers can be removed with a push of a button.

The company has also redesigned its Chrome Cleanup tool. It is now simpler to use, and more powerful. Harmful software can be removed quickly and easily. Google’s partner in this project is the cybersecurity company ESET, the brain behind Nod32 Antivirus solution.

“Unwanted software impacts the browsing experience of millions of web users every day. Effects of this harmful software are often quite subtle—search results are modified to redirect users to other pages or additional ads are injected in the pages that users visit,” Google wrote in an announcement blog post.

“We’ve begun to roll this out to Chrome for Windows users now. Over the next few days, it will help tens of millions of Chrome users get back to a cleaner, safer web.”

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons