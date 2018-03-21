Chrome OS finally gets Meltdown protection

Google is finally rolling out protection for Meltdown and Spectre for its Chromebook devices.

According to a freshly published advisory on the Chromium pages, the fix for the execution side-channel attack will be implemented in Chrome OS 66. Chromebooks with kernel 3.14 and 3.8 should expect the Kernel Page Table Isolation Meltdown Migration in Chrome OS 66.

The list of soon-to-be-protected machines includes all the usual names, with Acer, Asus, Dell, Google, HP, LG, Lenovo, Samsung, all making the list for kernel 3.14 and 3.8.

Intel's Chromebooks were patched with Chrome OS 65, it was added.

Meltdown and Spectre were two vulnerabilities spotted in January 2018. Security experts were saying that these vulnerabilities could allow hackers access to sensitive data, like passwords or banking data. Virtually all machines in existence today were vulnerable to Meltdown and Spectre.

Vendors were quick to issue fixes, but some fixes only made matters worse. Some computers slowed down, significantly. Some were even completely bricked, getting stuck in an endless reboot.

Intel announced that all of its future devices will come with full immunity to the vulnerabilities, and it required some hardware changes to meke it possible. At the same time, the company announced a large bounty hunter program, calling everyone interested to look for similar vulnerabilities.

Image Credit: Photo-Mix / Pixabay