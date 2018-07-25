Chrome reveals major update to flag insecure web pages

Google has announced a new version of its Chrome browser, one which takes a slightly different approach to website security and encryption.

In the new version, secure pages will no longer get the green symbol next to their name in the address bar. Those that are not secure, however, will now get a red marker on the same place. Pages built on HTTP will be marked as not secure, which means Google nowadays expects everyone to use the HTTPS protocol.

Google first announced it will promote secured pages in its browser two years ago. Now, the version is expected to go live in September.

“Chrome’s “not secure” warning helps you understand when the connection to the site you're on isn’t secure and, at the same time, motivates the site's owner to improve the security of their site,” Google said in its latest announcement.

Google also said HTTPS made ‘incredible progress’ since the first announcement, two years ago. Citing its Transparency Report, it said that three quarters (76 per cent) of all Chrome traffic on Android is now protected, up from 42 per cent two years ago. Then, more than four in five (85 per cent) of all Chrome traffic on ChromeOS is protected, up from 67 per cent. Also, 83 of the top 100 sites on the web use HTTPS by default, up from 37.

“Our goal is to make it so that the only markings you see in Chrome are when a site is not secure, and the default unmarked state is secure,” Google concluded.

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons