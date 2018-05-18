Chrome to make insecure websites more obvious

You know how Google adds the green “Secure” message in your address bar, whenever you visit a site in HTTPS?

Well, say goodbye to the feature because it’s going to the eternal hunting grounds. Instead, Google will soon start displaying a “Not Secure” message when you visit an HTTP site. The message will even turn red if you start typing in a password or any other information in a field on the site.

Why is Google doing this? Because, as it claims, people should come to expect all pages on the internet are secure by default and should only be warned if there is a problem.

This July, when Google Chrome 68 gets released, the first part of changes will go live, and HTTP sites will get the “Not Secure” message. Then, two months later, in September, with Chrome 69, HTTPS sites will no longer have the “Secure” message.

And finally, Chrome 70 will be released in October, and HTTP sites will get a red “Not secure” message when users enter data.

HTTP is a protocol internet users use to connect to various websites, and HTTPS is a more secure version of that protocol. With the internet increasingly becoming an insecure place to be, companies such as Google are putting in extra effort to make sure users stay safe, or at least know when they’re treading over unsafe territory.

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons