Chrome will make it harder to block incognito browsing

Google wants to make sure that Chrome users browsing in incognito mode – stays in incognito mode. For that reason, it is planning on introducing new features to the upcoming Canary build of Chrome 74.

Right now, some websites can detect if a user is browsing through the incognito mode and block such users. Incognito mode is oftentimes used to bypass paywalls and make sure websites don’t gather too much user data.

It’s easy to see why websites would want to block such features.

According to 9to5Google, the problem lies in the ‘FileSystem’ API, which is simply disabled when users browse in incognito red mode. A disabled API is easily recognised by the website that is being browsed at any given time.

What Google plans on doing, for future versions of Chrome, is creating a temporary, fake file system in the computer’s RAM memory. Websites won’t be able to identify which system Chrome is running, and won’t be able to detect or block incognito web browsers.

The same report also claims that this will simplify how Google Chrome deletes temporary files, after the browser is shut down.

Some media are also pointing out that this is just a temporary fix, as Google is planning on removing the “FileSystem” API altogether. We don’t know exactly when these changes may take effect, but a demo can be expected in the Canary build Chrome 74, and an official version in Chrome 76.

Image Credit: Earl Jeffson / Flickr