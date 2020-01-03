Chrome will start showing error codes

It seems we have come full circle, as displaying error codes in browsers is trendy again. Google announced that its popular Chrome web browser will soon get support for error codes, not unlike the ones we see when Windows crashes.

The goal of displaying the code is to help users identify and personally eliminate bugs and errors when different crashes occur. In earlier years, user experience (UX) experts advised developers not to show codes, but instead show a friendly-looking crash page with a few steps the users can follow, to make it easier to go through the crash.

However, Google has now brought error codes back into the limelight. Even though the work on the feature started in November 2019, it is already available on Chrome Canary v81. That doesn’t mean that it will be shipped with Chrome 81.

Users witnessing a crash will still be greeted with the “Aw, Snap!” page, which will now also show the error code. So far, Chrome has 137 configured error codes, all of which are available on this link.

The same publication believes we’ll be seeing error codes in other Chromium-based browsers, as well. That includes Edge, Brave, Opera and Vivaldi.