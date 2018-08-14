Chromebooks could soon dual-boot Windows 10

Google seems to be following Apple's footsteps when it comes to the features on its Chromebook devices.

New reports have said that the company is working on allowing Chromebooks the ability to boot an alternative system, aside from Chrome OS - most likely Windows 10.

The project is called Campfire, which the media see as a little pun to Apple's similar effort, Boot Camp.

According to XDA-Developers, Google is trying to pass Microsoft's hardware certification for Windows 10, which means Pixelbook devices would probably be able to run it. There were even references to Microsoft's Windows Hardware Certification Kit in some Chrome OS builds.

We don't know exactly when this might go live, but a good guess would be October. That is the time when Google usually unveils new devices, and Pixelbook 2 might be unveiled then. Google will need new devices to be able to offer this feature, as the devices that are currently on the market don't have enough storage to support two operating systems.

Apparently, the devices will need at least 40GB of storage to be able to house two operating systems, which current devices don't offer. Windows 10 needs some 30GB of space, while Chrome OS takes up the other 10.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock