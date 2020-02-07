CIA to recruit multiple vendors for cloud contracts

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has announced it will recruit multiple vendors for cloud contracts, similar to the JEDI contract won by Microsoft earlier this year.

The intelligence organisation wants to build on its existing cloud capabilities through upgrades to infrastructure and cloud-based software.

The US government has said the new contracts could last up to 15 years, with a base period of five years, and two five-year renewals. It is estimated the contracts will be awarded in September.

Although precisely how much the contracts will be worth is unclear, the CIA previously said it intends to spend tens of billions of dollars on modernising its data infrastructure.

Market leader Amazon will face mounting competition from the likes of IBM, Oracle and, most notably, Microsoft.

According to the Bloomberg report, companies that bid for the contract will be judged on factors such as global reach, innovation and operational excellence.

In a multi-cloud ecosystem, the government will gain advantages from each cloud service provider’s "unique area of investment in technology, cybersecurity strategy, and best practices," said the CIA.