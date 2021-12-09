CIOs, CDOs spent too much time firefighting to utilize data effectively

Instead of driving business value from data, and propelling the enterprise forward in a digital-first world, most Chief Data Officers (CDO) are wasting their time on data integration, as they struggle with data complexity and fragmentation.

This is according to the enterprise cloud data management leaders Informatica, who recently surveyed more than 899 members of the office of the CDO, across ten countries including.

Publishing the findings of the survey in the “Driving business value from data in the face of fragmentation and complexity” report, Informatica has found that 37 percent of data leaders spend most of their time “grappling with data complexity” instead of driving true transformation.

“This year’s annual CDO study reveals that data fragmentation will be the biggest barrier facing data leaders next year and the key characteristics of those leading data-led transformations and achieving business value versus those that are still struggling to make sense of all of their data.” explained Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer at Informatica.

Businesses have much to gain from moving away from simply “keeping the lights on”, the report further states, as enterprises with a high level of data maturity usually generate 250 percent more business value, compared to those who’ve just started on their data journey.

But moving forward is difficult, and Informatica believes AI can make a difference. In fact, “only AI can deliver” the speed and scalability that modern enterprises need, the report argues, claiming that mature organizations are three times better at operationalizing AI to automate data management activities, compared to their less mature counterparts.

To make innovation happen, enterprises need to enable access to AI, yet just a third (31 percent) provide AI-powered self-service access to all the data needed by different teams, the report concluded.