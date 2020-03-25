CIOs discovering new computing devices every week

The spike in remote working brought about by the coronavirus pandemic is causing headaches for IT teams.

According to new research from Tanium, each week almost three quarters (71 percent) of CIOs find a new asset on their network.

Based on a poll of 750 IT decision makers all over the globe, the report states that 57 percent of CIOs worry they don’t have enough visibility or control of endpoints such as laptops, servers, virtual machines, containers and cloud infrastructure.

Almost four in ten said employees add new cloud accounts without permission, and almost a third said individual departments deploy tools without IT’s knowledge.

But shadow IT is not solely responsible for the visibility gap. There is also a perceived lack of unity between IT, operations and security teams and a general lack of resources to manage IT infrastructure.

“To mitigate the risk, businesses must focus on the fundamentals of unified endpoint security management,” said Chris Hodson, Chief Information Security Officer at Tanium.

“The first step will be to gain real-time visibility of all digital assets by communicating with employees and ensuring that IT leaders have a clear understanding of devices that are being used for work at home. With oversight of all potential entry points for cybercriminals, businesses will be able to best protect data and reduce risk.”