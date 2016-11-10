CIOs fear robots will take their jobs

Almost half of CIOs believe a large portion of their jobs will be automated within the next ten years. Another third thinks the same, only not so fast – maybe in the next decade. That’s a staggering amount of CIOs, and the results were posted in Harvey Nash’s Technology Survey 2017. More than 3,200 tech pros from 84 different countries were polled for the report, including developers, testers and CIOs.

Professionals in testing (67 per cent), and those in IT operations (63 per cent) also believe the majority of their jobs will be automated within a decade. The same goes for developers (47 per cent), infrastructure management and team leadership (51 per cent), and business innovation and analytics (53 per cent).

"Through automation, it is possible that 10 years from now the technology team will be unrecognisable in today's terms," said David Savage, associate director, Harvey Nash UK.

"Even for those roles relatively unaffected directly by automation, there is a major indirect effect - anything up to four in 10 of their work colleagues may be machines by 2027," he added. Technology professionals believe that the best way to ‘survive’ is to learn new skills and upgrade themselves. That’s why Harvey Nash’s report says that self-learning has become ‘significantly more’ important than any formal training or qualifications.

While 12 per cent said they needed ‘more training’, more than a quarter (27 per cent) said their top priority was ‘gaining qualifications’. Pretty much everyone (94 per cent) thinks their careers would suffer greatly, if they didn’t learn a new technical skill.

