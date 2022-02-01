CIOs look to digital transformation to drive business growth in 2022

With many companies expecting Covid-19 to become endemic this year, businesses are preparing to accelerate their transformation projects, new research suggests.

According to fresh figures from consultancy PwC, almost two-thirds (60 percent) of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) see digital transformation as one of the most important drivers of growth this year.

That means relying more on cloud and striving to be more agile, in order to better support a workforce that increasingly wants to work remotely.

A third (30 percent) of business leaders are planning on making remote work a permanent feature of their business, while almost half (43 percent) are making tweaks to their IT strategy and MOs, to be more agile.

More than a third (35 percent) are speeding up their move from on-prem to cloud-based data centers, with artificial intelligence (AI), digital identity, 5G and IoT cited as their main points of interest.

However, making digital transformation work will require overcoming many challenges. PwC notes that global data and privacy regulations will make things difficult, further adding to the complexity and risk of the endeavor.

PwC surveyed more than 650 business executives, including 89 CIOs, for the report.