CIOs turn to hybrid cloud to fix their IT woes

Businesses are in a pickle – on one hand, they're forced to use new and innovative digital solutions as they try to keep up with the competition. On the other hand, they need to keep their legacy IT infrastructure to make sure they don't jeopardise performance, agility or security of their business. This is according to a new report by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, entitled “Hybrid IT Takes Center Stage”.

As the solution to this problem, organisations are employing 'hybrid IT' – a mix of private clouds, public clouds, legacy data centres, on-premise and managed service providers. This has been a solution for almost two thirds (63 per cent) of all organisations polled for the report. “The vast majority of CIOs and line of business owners are working within the constraints of legacy apps, networks and investments,” said Chris Yousey, vice president of managed services for Verizon Enterprise Solutions.

“And while the move to hybrid IT is about protecting their investments, it’s really more about improving performance, availability and above all, agility in today’s business climate.” More than half (59 per cent) of CIOs have said that their market competitiveness has improved, thanks to use of cloud computing. The biggest challenges, however, remain the same – security, integration with other systems, and integrating multiple clouds.

“Everyone is talking about digital transformation in the enterprise, improving the customer experience and adopting new business models to respond to disruption from established rivals and new entrants. And hybrid IT is how you do that,” commented Carl Lehmann, research manager in charge of enterprise architecture, integration and business process management for the 451 Group.

