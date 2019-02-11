CIOs will soon be as crucial as HR

Culture change is a ‘critical asset’ of an organisation, and it currently ‘resides’ in the domain of the Human Resources department (HR). However, that may very well change, with Gartner predicting that by 2021, CIOs will be as responsible for culture change as HR officers.

Gartner claims that technology can improve the way change is done within the company. Enterprise architecture can adopt principles that ‘align to the cultural traits’, which essentially means IT can support how organisation behaves in cooperation with HR.

Most organisations (67 per cent) have already completed their culture change initiatives, or are in the middle of them. The biggest driver, according to the report, is the fact that current culture was being perceived as a barrier to digital transformation.

“A lot of CIOs have realised that culture can be an accelerator of digital transformation and that they have the means to reinforce a desired culture through their technology choices,” said Elise Olding, research vice president at Gartner.

“A partnership with the CHRO is the perfect way to align technology selections and design processes to shape the desired work behaviours.”

The report also states that, being a ‘process’, culture change is bound to run into roadblocks. Those will mostly be inside employees’ heads, so the best thing would be to go for ‘the culture hack’.

“A great way to jump-start culture change and enable adoption of new technologies and processes is the culture hack. Start with a small, motivated user group and use it to showcase fast wins and results,” Mrs Olding said.

Image source: Shutterstock/Wichy