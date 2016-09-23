Cisco and Salesforce team up to boost business collaboration

Recently, tech giants Cisco announced they’re partnering up with Salesforce on a global level, helping businesses improve their productivity. According to the pair’s press release, they will develop and market solutions that will merge Cisco’s collaboration, IoT and contact centre platforms with Salesforce’s Sales Cloud, IoT Cloud and Service Cloud.

Cisco Spark and WebEx will be natively integrated into Sales Cloud and Service Cloud, through the Salesforce Lightning Framework, while the Cisco Jasper and the Salesforce IoT cloud will integrate, offering visibility, control and recommended customer action for connected devices.

Cisco says this will offer businesses a better view of their IoT services. And finally, the two companies are joining forces to create a ‘complete’ customer service solutions, which will include communications infrastructure and integrated and intelligent agent desktop experience.

“Cisco wants to deliver simple, magical experiences. Our goal is for technology to fade into the background so people can get their best work done,” said Rowan Trollope, SVP and GM of IoT and Applications Groups, Cisco.

“Cisco and Salesforce coming together to form a strategic alliance can eliminate the friction users experience today so they can become more productive.” “Nothing is more important than making our customers more successful,” said Ryan Aytay, EVP of Strategic Product Alliances, Salesforce.

“We’re thrilled to announce this strategic alliance with Cisco, which will simplify the customer experience across sales, service and IoT and empower our mutual customers to be far more productive.”

Pricing has not been made available at this time, although Cisco did say collaboration integrations will be available in the second half of 2017. Both a Salesforce license, and either Cisco Spark or WebEx one are required. IoT integrations will also be available in the second half of 2017.

