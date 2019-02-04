Cisco backs calls for US GDPR

Nearly a year on from coming into force, GDPR is widely perceived among businesses and large corporations as a positive thing. This is perhaps best shown by US companies that are voicing, ever louder, their opinion that the US should have its own version of the legislation, the sooner – the better.

Just recently, the media were reporting of Cisco and Apple calling for an American GDPR. The underlying theme, however, is that it should be somewhat different from GDPR.

Mark Chandler, Cisco’s chief legal officer, told the Financial Times: “We believe that the GDPR has worked well, and that with a few differences, that is what should be brought in in the US as well.”

One of the key differences the US version should have, is not to allow users to remove their information from search engines. Apple’s Tim Cook recently said the EU is leading the charge and that other parts of the world should now follow.

FT says there are also “industry executives” that are calling for an US GDPR, but different. “If the US is going to do this, it should reflect a more American approach to business and regulation,” said one industry executive.

California already has a data law of its own, and in case of a nation-wide legislation, California’s one would be overruled.

GDPR has done a lot in the first few months of its existence. It has raised consumer awareness of the value of their private data, and has put ill practices into the limelight.

Image Credit: Flickr / Prayitno