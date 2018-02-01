Cisco - Get ready for the software-powered intelligent networks of tomorrow

Cisco has outlined its vision of the company’s future strategy in a fast-changing technological world.

Speaking at the opening keynote of the Cisco Live Europe 2018 show in Barcelona this week, Rowan Trollope, the company’s senior vice-president and general manager of IoT, revealed more on how Cisco is preparing to cope with a fast-changing technological world.

“We’re heading into an age of intelligence from a technology perspective, driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning,” Trollope said. “This is what underpins many of our key innovations...and will continue to power our infrastructure.”

A large part of this will require smarter and more advanced networks to support the increasing number of IoT devices being activated over the next decades.

Cisco is planning to enable this with what it calls “a secure, intelligent platform for digital business” built around five pillars, including security, data analytics and reinventing the network.

The latter took centre stage at Cisco Live, with the company pushing its idea of intent-based networking, where the networks themselves are able to monitor usage, identify problems and fixes and offer unparalleled insight to their human managers.

Cisco first unveiled its plans for intent-based networking last summer, but has now launched a number of new services aimed at showcasing the potential that the technology can offer.

The new end-to-end portfolio of products includes offerings around the data centre, campus, branch and edge computing, boosting Cisco’s tools and giving more insight into an organisation’s data than ever before.

Looking forward, Cisco now hopes that the new launches will be the catalyst for a new era of smart networks that can provide businesses of all sizes with an unparalleled level of analysis to take their business to the next level.

"The future, and the pace of change, is going to be breathtaking,” Trollope concluded, “you can't delay or wait on this, or you'll be left behind."

"Our products are ready now, and you're ready to start today."