Cisco is buying container start-up ContainerX

Corporation technology company Cisco wants to transform into a software company, and to further move towards that goal, it announced the acquisition of CointainerX. ContainerX is a small start-up, formed by engineers from Citrix, Microsoft and VMware.

The container-as-a-service business creates virtual containers for data centres, for Windows and Linux. The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed. In ContainerX, they didn’t try to hide their excitement.

Writing a blog post, co-founder and CEO Kiran Kamity says the company will continue developing a ‘comprehensive cloud-native stack’ for customers.

“The Cisco team has been extremely supportive of our plans to accelerate product development as we strive to build the best solution that meets the needs of the data centre of the future,” Kamity writes.

“Cisco and ContainerX believe that successful container deployment should be simple for customers and include secure, interoperable solutions that can integrate across the data centre stack and with existing infrastructure.”

Apparently, Cisco will use ContainerX as it tries to build a cloud-native stack.

"Cisco is uniquely positioned to integrate the next generation data centre with cloud-native and containerized environments that customers are demanding, all while still delivering advanced features such as security, analytics and management," Rob Salvagno, Cisco's head of corporate development, wrote in a blog post.

"With ContainerX, Cisco is continuing to invest in innovative technology and talent to help our customers in their transition to cloud native architectures using containers."

Image Credit: Flickr / Prayitno