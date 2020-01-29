Cisco want to boost Industrial IoT with the power of AI

Technology giant Cisco has unveiled a new Internet of Things (IoT) security architecture with the goal of protecting processes and increasing visibility in numerous industries. Aside from the obvious security benefits, increased visibility can also help executive make better, informed choices.

The innovations within the IoT security architecture include Cisco Cyber Vision, which secures the industrial network environment, and Cisco Edge Intelligence, essentially data governance from edge to the multi-cloud.

Cisco Cyber Vision is a solution for automated discovery of industrial assets. It analyses traffic from connected devices, creates segmentation policies to prevent hackers from moving laterally throughout the network and provides real-time monitoring of cybersecurity threats to assets.

Cisco Edge Intelligence makes extracting data at the network edge simpler, as it streamlines data delivery to multi-cloud and on-premises destinations.

“Organisations need complete visibility into the most disparate of network environments in order to secure their industrial edge, lower the risk of cyber threats, and optimize industrial processes” said Liz Centoni, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud, Compute and IoT at Cisco.

For ARC Advisory Group vice president, Sid Snitkin, the growing number of cybersecurity threats towards critical infrastructure environment presents an enormous risk to both human safety and business financials.

“Changes in devices and connections need to be detected rapidly, assessed for vulnerabilities, and addressed before the organization’s security erodes,” he said.