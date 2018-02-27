Cisco reveals global NB-IoT launch

Cisco has officially launched its global NB-IoT platform as it looks to encourage major IoT deployments.

The company revealed at Mobile World Congress today that its Cisco Jasper Control Centre for NB-IoT is now available worldwide.

Cisco says that this is the first commercially available NB-IoT platform to be releasing, allowing businesses to manage both NB-IoT and traditional cellular devices when teamed up with its other Jasper connectivity management platform.

Control Center for NB-IoT looks to reduce the complexity and cost of such rollouts, allowing more businesses to connect up large numbers of smart devices.

The company says that NB-IoT could help spur the growth of global IoT deployments to reach more than three billion units by 2023, and allows for increased connectivity in areas such as smart cars, homes and cities.

Cisco says it has already had interest from major service providers around the world, with China Unicom utilising Control Center for NB-IoT to trial industry use cases varying from smart metering, parking, and street lighting.

“NB-IoT dramatically reduces the power and cost of connectivity, so now even the most simple things will be capable of delivering valuable IoT services. This is going to drive exponential growth in the IoT industry, and one size will not fit all,” said Daniel Collins, vice president IoT products at Cisco.

“We designed Control Center for NB-IoT to address a broad range of low power use cases and business models – from a water meter that sends a burst of data once a week, to a city parking meter that handles transactions at all times of the day and night. Companies need the flexibility to get and pay for connectivity based on the value that each of those transactions represent to their business. We are excited to support our service provider partners and enterprise customers in China and around the world in their quest to cost-effectively deliver meaningful business outcomes.”