Cisco Silicon One wants to power a faster, more powerful internet for 5G

Cisco has a technology strategy to build a new and better internet, and today we've been gifted with more details about the plan and solutions that are already created.

The company introduced Cisco Silicon One, the industry's only networking silicon architecture of its kind, the Cisco 800 Series, carrier class routers built on the new silicon, for which Cisco says are the most powerful in the world, and rounded it all off with new purchasing options enabling customers disaggregated business purchasing models.

Cisco says Silicon One will be the foundation of the company’s new routing portfolio in the future, with near-term performance availability going up to 25 Terabits per second. It believes this is the industry’s first networking chip that’s universally adaptable across service providers and web-scale markets, and designed for both fixed and modular platforms.

The first Cisco Silicon One ‘Q100’ model surpasses the 10 Tbps routing milestone for network bandwidth without making cut-backs on programmability, buffering, power efficiency, scale or feature flexibility.

The new Cisco 8000 series is the first platform built with Cisco Silicon One Q100. The company says service providers and web-scale companies should be able to cut down on the costs of building and operating mass-scale 5G, AI and IoT networks.

For businesses wanting in on the action, Cisco announced flexible consumption models. The company says they’re “highly adaptable” and offers customers choice of components, white box or integrated systems to build their network.

More details about the new offerings can be found on this link.