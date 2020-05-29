Cisco snaps up ThousandEyes in new software push

Tech giant Cisco has announced its intent to acquire ThousandEyes, a San Francisco-based network intelligence company.

The firm reports to be making the acquisition in order to give its customers an end-to-end view into the digital delivery of applications and services over the internet.

This will allow them to better identify deficiencies and improve both network and application performance on their enterprise and cloud networks.

Cisco also said it hopes the purchase will accelerate its clients’ digital transformation initiatives, by delivering comprehensive visibility into applications and services, both from the client and employee side.

With the acquisition, ThousandEyes’ solutions will be integrated into Cisco’s core Enterprise Networking and Cloud and AppDynamics portfolios. Joining the fresh Networking Services business unit, ThousandEyes will operate under Todd Nightingale.

Nightingale said he was “excited” to welcome ThousandEyes to the team, highlighting the ability to enable “broader visibility to pinpoint deficiencies and improve the network and application performance across all networks.”

“This will give customers end-to-end visibility when accessing cloud applications, and Internet Intelligence will improve networking reliability and the overall application experience.”

ThousandEyes CEO Mohit Lad will become General Manager, while fellow co-founder and CTO Ricardo Oliveira will remain in charge of the company’s product vision and innovation strategy.

The deal is expected to close before the end of Q1 for fiscal 2021, but financial details were not disclosed.