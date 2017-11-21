Cisco teams up with Interpol to fight cybercrime

Interpol has signed up another major technology firm to assist in the battle against cybercrime thanks to a new partnership with Cisco.

The networking giant will be joining forces with Interpol to share their expertise in data sharing and threat detection around the world, offering a faster, more efficient way of identifying cybersecurity threats on a global scale.

Going forward, agents at the Interpol Global Complex for Innovation (IGCI) in Singapore will be able to utilise Cisco's offerings, particularly its Talos security intelligence arm, to target both what it calls “pure cybercrime” as well as crimes enabled through cyber activity.

The two organisations also hope to share expertise in the form of more effective training for both Interpol and Cisco workers alike.

“As cybercrime continues to escalate around the world, defenders from both the public and private sectors must meet the threat with equal force," said John N. Stewart, senior vice president and chief security and trust officer at Cisco, which says that Talos handles as many as 19.7 billion cyber security threats a day.

"Visibility and comprehensive threat intelligence across the cyber domain are critical to enable detection, analysis, and protection against emerging threats. We are pleased to collaborate with INTERPOL to exchange threat intelligence and find other knowledge-sharing opportunities to fight cybercrime globally.”

The news comes weeks after Interpol announced a similar partnership with BT, which allows the agency to to call on BT's threat intelligence experts for insight into current cyber threats and criminals operating around the world.

“The exchange of information and expertise between the public and private sectors is vital in combating cybercrime," said Noboru Nakatani, executive director of IGCI. "No country or company can do this alone. INTERPOL’s agreement with Cisco provides us, and law enforcement in our 192 member countries, with access to important cyber-threat information which will help us not only detect attacks but also help prevent them.”