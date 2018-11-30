Cisco teams up with UK police for cyber security training

Cisco and the UK police force are teaming up to make the country's cyber space that much safer.

The Cisco Networking Academy has announced a ‘pivotal partnership’ with the UK police to launch a nationwide initiative which will see officers all over the country trained in cyber security.

Cisco will be sharing its expertise in cyber security, as well as in running scalable and accessible programmes for all levels of experience.

According to Cisco, there are more than 120,000 police officers in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland that are looking to maintain safety and security in both offline and online worlds.

“We are very pleased to be working with Cisco Networking Academy. By joining the programme, forces can access training designed to raise awareness and increase their understanding of cybercrime and cyber threats, while also gaining insights into the procedures used to defend networks,” said Andy Beet, National Police Chiefs’ Council, Data Communications Group - Futures Lead.

“It’s important for all police officers to understand cybersecurity as fully as possible; by doing so they can develop their knowledge in this increasingly important area, improving security in both their professional and personal lives."

This August, a RiskIQ report said that globally, 1,861 people get scammed or outright robbed out of $1,138,888, every minute.

Image source: Shutterstock/deepadesigns