Cisco unveils a learning network

For some time now, Cisco has been looking to 'reinvent networking' and now the company says it might be onto something. A recent press release states that Cisco created a network that can 'learn, adapt and evolve'.

The company calls this 'one of the most significant breakthroughs in enterprise networking' that is 'changing the fundamental blueprint for networking'. The network itself is designed to be intuitive and thus can recognise intent and mitigate threats through encryption.

The network can analyse encrypted traffic and scan for malicious actors. It comes with the DNA centre – an 'intuitive, centralised management dashboard', and with Software-defined access. It can also categorise and correlate huge amounts of data running on a network and use machine learning to turn it into predictive analytics, business intelligence and actionable insights.

“The network has never been more critical to business success, but it’s also never been under more pressure,” said Chuck Robbins, chief executive officer for Cisco. “By building a more intuitive network, we are creating an intelligent platform with unmatched security for today and for the future that propels businesses forward and creates new opportunities for people and organizations everywhere.”

“Cisco’s Encrypted Traffic Analytics solves a network security challenge previously thought to be unsolvable,” said David Goeckeler, senior vice president and general manager of networking and security. “ETA uses Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence to detect known attack signatures even in encrypted traffic, helping to ensure security while maintaining privacy.

Some forms will be available for order this month.

