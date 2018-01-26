Cisco's HyperFlex moves into multi-cloud

Cisco’s HyperFlex has been updated to version 3.0, with the company promising “performance and simplicity for any application, on any cloud, at any scale”.

Among the improvements for the new versions are the support for Microsoft Hyper-V, stretch clusters, containers, as well as new multi-cloud services that enable deployment, monitoring and management of apps on any cloud.

“HyperFlex’s approach enables high performance of Microsoft SQL and Oracle databases and critical applications with faster delivery of the environment, lower costs, and more effective management,” said Edivaldo Rocha, CEO, CorpFlex.

“Customers tell us they need operational simplicity, effortless scalability, and the ability to serve the unique needs of each of their applications,” said Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco’s Computing Systems Product Group. “The new HyperFlex platform underscores our commitment to continuously simplify and improve data center operations and help organizations thrive in a multicloud world.”

Cisco says HyperFlex 3.0 will deliver “significant advancements for mission-critical and cloud-native workloads”, with multi-hypervisor support, in addition to VMware and ESXi.

Data platform enhancements include a FlexVolume driver to enable persistent storage for Kubernetes managed containers, enabling development and deployment of cloud-native applications on HyperFlex.

“Organizations are rapidly adopting hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) to help simplify their environments,” Cisco says.

“HCI is one of the fastest growing segments in the data centre space with a 5-year CAGR (2016-2021) of 30.2 percent Cisco Hyperflex is being adopted as the platform of choice for enterprise IT, accelerating this market transition with more than 2000 customers globally.”

You can find the full report, together with the details on performance and simplicity for any application, on any cloud, at any scale – on this link.

Image Credit: Flickr / Prayitno