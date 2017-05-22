CISO salaries soar as demand for IT experts skyrockets

Now might be a good time to consider that job as a chief information security officer you always wanted, because salaries are skyrocketing.

Thanks to an ever-increasing number in breaches, and the damage these breaches are causing, businesses in Europe have begun offering much better salaries to their CISOs.

A CityAM report says CISO salaries are topping €1 million, and that the importance of the issue has given CISOs a place in the boardroom.

“CEOs have started to lose their jobs over data breaches and the financial impact of some individual data breaches now runs into the tens or hundreds of millions of euros,“ CityAM cites Gert Stürzebecher, partner at DHR International. “An issue as serious as that gets its own seat at the board.”

It is not that surprising, though. This time next year, the GDPR will come into effect, forcing organisations everywhere, and especially in Europe, to pay extra attention to how they handle user data. Some compliance issues could result in a company being fined €20 million or more, so investing in a solid CISO one twentieth of that sum seems like a good investment.

Organisations will also be forced to be more transparent about being breached, as well. You can find out more about GDPR on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/MaximP