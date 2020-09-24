CISOs believe cyberwarfare is coming

Most CISOs and infosec professionals agree on one topic: businesses are engaged in cyberwarfare, whether they like it or not.

These are the conclusions of a new report from cybersecurity firm Bitdefender, based on a poll of 6,724 infosec professionals, which states that ransomware attacks are expected to ramp up significantly.

As many as 43 percent of respondents claimed they witnessed a rise in ransomware attacks during the pandemic, while 70 percent of CISOs and 63 percent of infosec pros expect a further increase in ransomware attacks in the next 12–18 months.

Some suggest the spike is due to remote workers operating outside corporate firewalls. Others admitted that senior management would likely pay the ransom if threatened by cybercriminals.

“The one thing we know is that the security landscape will continue to evolve. Changes will happen, but we can now make sure they happen for better and not for worse,” said Liviu Arsene, Global Cybersecurity Researcher at Bitdefender.

“To succeed in the new security landscape the way we as an industry talk about security has to become more accessible to a wider audience to gain support and investment from within the business. In addition, we have to start thinking about plugging the skills gap in a different way — we have to focus on diversity, and specifically neurodiversity, if we are to stand our ground and ultimately defeat bad actors.”