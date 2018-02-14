CISOs fear 'perfect storm' of cybercrime

Pretty much all security leaders fear digital threats will rise across multiple channels, including the web, social media and mobile technologies.

This is according to a new report by RiskIQ which revealed a ‘perfect storm’ of cybercrime, as a combination of staff shortages and escalating threats. In such a scenario, organisations would be caught completely unprepared to respond to these threats.

Two thirds (67 per cent) of cybersecurity leaders don’t have enough staff for these situations, and 60 per cent expect digital threats to grow, the study found

According to the report, phishing and malware, brand impersonation and information breaches are the top three threats. At the moment, 37 per cent of companies have engaged a managed security services provider (MSSP) to help monitor and manage cyber threats

“The RiskIQ 2018 CISO Survey illuminates a growing industry-wide problem, which is that cybercrime is growing at scale, and enterprises are already experiencing critical staff shortages. That’s one reason 1 in 3 organisations have engaged with an MSSP to combat cyber risks and threats, and we expect that number to grow as the competition for top security talent gets far more intense,” said Lou Manousos, CEO at RiskIQ.

