Citizens of Athenry march in Apple's support

Citizens of Athenry, County Galway, Ireland, have walked out into the streets as a sign of support for Apple which wants to build a new data centre there. The group marched to show its support after an appeal was lodged by another group of citizens. On one side, there is the Athenry Golf Club, which fears the data centre might make flooding even worse than it currently is.

There is also a group of 'three people' who are opposing the data centre, fearing about the impact on the environment, local wildlife and traffic levels. On the other side, there were more than 2,000 supporters that marched through the city.

“We want to show Apple, and the whole world, that the vast majority of Athenry people support wholeheartedly Apple’s desire to open a datacentre near our town,” it says in the announcement post on the group's Facebook page. “Apple could take this datacentre anywhere in the world, and it chose Athenry,” said one group member.

“It will bring hundreds, if not thousands of jobs in construction, and a lot of engineering/technical and management jobs when it opens.” The project, worth almost $1 billion, is said to bring hundreds of new jobs into Athenry.

Apple received conditional planning permission for the 24,500m2 in September last year, but an appeal was lodged with Irish planning body An Bord Pleanala (ABP). The group supporting Apple fears that if the process takes too long, Apple might abandon it altogether.

Image Credit: Athenry for Apple Facebook group