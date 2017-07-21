Citrix and Google partner up for a secure cloud transformation

Citrix cloud users will now be able to manage secure digital workplaces on the Google Cloud Platform.

The partnership was announced by Citrix today as the latest extension of the long-term relationship between the two companies. The new offering brings cloud delivery of apps and desktops to enterprise customers.

The two companies also announced new integrations between Citrix ShareFile and Google G Suite, available as of today. These integrations will enable follow-me-data for Citrix workspace solutions users. There’s a new ShareFile plug-in, allowing sharing files via Gmail in a (more) secure way.

The ShareFile connector to Google Drive allows users to have all their files at one place.

Citrix Netscaler CPX is also now on the Google Cloud.

“Today, we are deepening our successful partnership with Citrix. By adding the ability to manage IT services in Google Cloud Platform from Citrix Cloud service offerings, we and Citrix are providing enterprise customers more options as they make moves to the cloud,” said Nan Boden, head of global technology partners, Google Cloud.

“Our collaboration with Citrix will help businesses of all types accelerate their transition to the cloud including the desktop infrastructure and applications that they want to use.”

“Companies of all sizes across all industries around the world have an amazing opportunity to embrace cloud transformation and empower their people to work securely from anywhere using digital workspaces,” said Steve Blacklock, VP of global strategic alliances, Citrix.

“Our customers are asking Citrix and Google to work more closely together to deliver innovative solutions from the cloud to help them embrace the future of work.”

Image Credit: Citrix