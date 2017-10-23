City of London gets major Wi-Fi boost

London's biggest business area is set to benefit from a major internet speed boost following new plans announced today.

The capital's City of London business hub will today switch on the result of a multi-million pound investment that should greatly improve connection speeds across the Square Mile.

First revealed back in April, the plans, described as helping to city to be "connecting to the future", will form an important part of setting up a city-wide London 5G network.

The free new Wi-Fi network will offer speeds of between 50MBps and 180MBps across the district, Catherine McGuinness, policy chairman of the City of London Corporation wrote in City A.M. today.

"Digital connectivity is a key part of today’s business, education, cyber security, logistics, and economic environment," she wrote.

"Research has shown that innovation is not only getting harder to achieve, but is costing a great deal more money. It is encouraging to see the City’s occupier base diversify and a new wave of SMEs and technology, media, and telecoms companies, attracted by London’s world-leading connectivity."

"As a leading business and professional services district, we want to give people easy access to the skills they need to keep up and get ahead in the changing digital age. The message is simple: connectivity is good for business and people alike."

The business district won't be the only area to benefit from the new networks, as thousands of residents in housing estates run by the City of London Corporation will also be receiving a boost.

Overall, 7,500 residents in 12 estates will see their networks upgraded to fibre optic grade, allowing high-speed services with downloads up to 1GBps.