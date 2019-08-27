City of London hit by millions of cyberattacks

The City of London is facing more cyber threats than ever before, according to new figures that show the UK capital's local authority is being hit by almost a million attacks every month.

According to a new report by Centrify, based on a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, the City of London said that for each month, in the first quarter of this year, it had experienced an average of 927,000 cyberattacks.

Centrify says these figures are “significantly higher”, when compared to the fourth quarter of last year, when the same organisation faced 489,000 attacks a month.

It’s important to note that the vast majority of the events classified as cyberattacks, are in fact spam email.

In the past 12 months, the City of London has gotten 7.2 million spam messages. Spoof email, or phishing attempts, was the second highest category, with 244,293 attacks. “Top malware” came in third with 17,556 detections.

“The high volume of sensitive public information contained within the systems and databases of organisations like the City of London Corporation make it a top target for cyber-criminals. Malicious email scams such as phishing and malware attacks form a substantial part of the wider cyber threat facing councils across the country, in London and beyond,” warned Centrify VP, Andy Heather.

“With so many attacks taking place every day, it’s vital that all organizations adopt a zero trust approach to user activity, to prevent hackers gaining access to council systems using legitimate log-in details that may have been stolen or purchased on the dark web.”