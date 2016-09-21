Classrooms might be obsolete by 2025

Classrooms could be a thing of the past by 2025, according to new research by Polycom. Its ‘Education in 2025 – Technology Innovation’ survey takes a closer look at education and technology and has some interesting takeaways. While almost two thirds (64 per cent) of respondents believe students engage with content primarily in the classroom, just a quarter (25 per cent) believe that will still be the case in ten years' time.

More than half (53 per cent) of education professionals believe real-time video collaboration and mobile devices will be the number one way students will engage with content in 2025. At the moment, however, things should be much, much better than they are. Education professionals in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) believe academic institutions of today aren’t using the full potential of technology. The focus should be on improving the quality of teacher-learning (34 per cent), personalising the student-learning experience (17 per cent), and taking advantage of new technology (13 per cent).

“By allowing an engaging, accessible, and cost-effective approach to education, technology opens up the prospect of higher education, personalised courses, and teacher-training to a much broader population,” commented Andrew Graley, Polycom’s Director of Healthcare, Education and Government for EMEA.

“There is clearly a trend for integrating technology with physical teaching; it’s about finding a balance and doing what is best for the pupils. It’s important that we don’t lose that face-to-face practical teaching environment, but make sure we maximise the potential that technology can bring to the education landscape” explains Graley.

Image Credit: James F Clay / Flickr