Cloud adoption in the UK jumps another 5 per cent

The overall cloud adoption rate in the UK now stands at 88 per cent, according to a new report by the Cloud Industry Forum. The report also states that there has been a 5 per cent increase year-on-year, and an 83 per cent increase since 2010, when the first stats were taken.

What’s also interesting in this report is that two thirds (67 per cent) of users expect to increase their cloud service adoption over the coming year. A ‘vast majority’, the report claims, will maintain a hybrid IT estate for some time.

Small and public sector organisations have a higher percentage of cloud adoption, compared to others. This is mostly because these companies have been lagging behind in previous years. More than half of organisations polled for the report (58 per cent) described themselves as having a hybrid approach to IT. Fifty-four per cent expect to eventually move everything to a remotely-hosted cloud service.

“This research highlights how far the IT landscape has come since we first conducted this research in 2010,” commented Alex Hilton, CEO of CIF.

“We are entering an unprecedented time of change as digital technologies disrupt entire industries and customer expectations. Cloud is critical in enabling companies to cope with this change and this research highlights how organisations are increasingly and consistently warming to the cloud delivery model, especially as they begin the realise the benefits to be had from migrating their apps and infrastructure to the cloud.”

