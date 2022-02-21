Cloud adoption is increasing the burden on security teams

Remote and hybrid working has accelerated the use of cloud infrastructure among organizations, which in turn has put IT security teams under increased stress, a new report from Confluera claims.

The cloud cybersecurity firm recently polled 200 US IT professionals and found that IT strategy includes the expansion of cloud deployments in almost all (97 percent) cases.

What’s more, these organizations are expanding across multiple platforms, with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud being the most popular choices.

That being said, 66 percent see cloud adoption as the biggest contributor to the increasing IT security workloads, and 63 percent see tailor-made cyberthreats as one of the biggest roadblocks to cloud adoption. Meanwhile, while a similar proportion (69 percent) found the need for consistent security coverage across all cloud infrastructure one of the key roadblocks to the adoption of the multi-cloud.

Expanding and accelerating the adoption of cloud technologies is paramount for businesses these days, Confluera’s report concludes. However, cybersecurity concerns are likely to stand in the way of innovation, creating something of a catch-22 for businesses.