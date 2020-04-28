Cloud adoption not slowing down any time soon

More than half of businesses worldwide are using either hybrid or multi-cloud architectures, claims a new report from data virtualisation company Denodo.

Polling more than 250 businesses, Denodo found hybrid cloud configurations are by far the most popular (42 percent), followed by public (18 percent) and private clouds (17 percent).

The companies surveyed said the advantages of hybrid and multi-cloud solutions include saving both money and time, allowing them to focus these resources elsewhere. Businesses also celebrated the ability to “cherry-pick” different features and capabilities.

Companies are also turning increasingly to container technology, which recorded 50 percent growth year-on-year. Containerisation is used mostly for production, as it “enables reproducibility and the ability to automate deployments”.

Roughly four in five of the poll’s respondents are using some form of container solution, with Docker and Kubernetes the market leaders.

The report argues the cloud has reached a mature stage of adoption, as more than three quarters (78 percent) are running some kind of workload in the cloud. Nine in ten are using either Amazon (AWS) or Microsoft (Azure), mostly for analytics and business intelligence.

“As data’s centre of gravity shifts to the cloud, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud architectures are becoming the basis of data management, but the challenge of integrating data in the cloud has almost doubled (43 percent),” said Ravi Shankar, SVP and CMO of Denodo.

“Today, users are looking to simplify cloud data integration in a hybrid/multi-cloud environment without having to depend on heavy duty data migration or replication which may be why almost 50 percent of respondents said they are considering data virtualisation as a key part of their cloud integration and migration strategy.”