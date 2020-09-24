Cloud adoption saved half of businesses from collapse during pandemic

Cloud-based IT infrastructure saved half of UK businesses from collapse during the early stages of the pandemic, a new report from Centrify claims.

Based on a poll of 200 senior business decision makers, the report states that six in every ten businesses will also “substantially” increase investment in cloud-based IT infrastructure going forward.

Lockdown measures introduced in March forced businesses to close their offices and send employees to work from home. To prevent operations from coming to a screeching halt, many businesses turned to cloud-based IT infrastructure to provide workers with easy access to the corporate network and necessary tools.

While allowing businesses to remain operational, the rapid transition to the cloud also meant an increase in cyber risk. Almost four in ten (39 percent) agreed the pandemic exposed “huge gaps” in their cybersecurity armor, while more than half admitted remote working has made it more difficult to identify hackers - especially those impersonating staff.

“Facing the security threats posed by Covid-19 continues to be no easy task, but fortunately business leaders have been rewarded for their trust in public cloud adoption,” said Andy Heather, VP at Centrify.

“Addressing this concern starts with adopting a cloud-ready privileged access management security solution to enforce least privilege, only granting administrative users just enough access to resources, just in time to do the job required. A modern approach to privileged access control enables businesses to continue remote operations across scalable multi-cloud environments whilst remaining confident that internal threats are flagged, blocked and neutralized.”