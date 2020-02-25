Cloud and automation could be the key to boosting business security

The digital transformation of businesses is in full swing and the move towards cloud technology is putting many organisations at increasing risk of cyberthreats. To combat these threats, CISOs are using software automation.

This is according to a CISO Benchmark Report from Cisco, which polled some 2,800 security professionals from 13 countries around the world. The company argues that businesses are using digital transformation as means of gaining a competitive edge, in every sense of the way.

However, with increasing infrastructure comes increased complexity and reduced visibility into the network and its endpoints. The skills gap and the general lack of a quality workforce is only making matters harder for everyone. Software automation is emerging as a quality solution, as it is capable of simplifying and speeding up the response times in security systems.

For Steve Martino, Senior VP and CISO for Cisco, the problem mostly lies in the fact that many of the security solutions that businesses use don’t integrate, thus “creating substantial complexity in managing their security environment.”

“To address this issue, security professionals will continue steady movement towards vendor consolidation, while increasing reliance on cloud security and automation to strengthen their security posture and reduce the risk of breaches.”

Vendor consolidation seems to be an inevitability at this point, as the average company uses more than 20 security technologies. While the consolidation is increasing, more than 20 per cent of CISOs polled for the report feel managing a multi-vendor environment is “very challenging”.