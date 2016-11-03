Cloud and data storage will fuel government IT spending in 2017

According to a new report from Dell EMC, government agencies have identified cloud computing as the area in which they will invest most of their IT funds in during the coming year.

The report, entitled Dell EMC's State of IT Trends 2016 federal extension, found that 91 per cent of respondents believe that cloud technology is extremely beneficial to their agencies, with some going so far as to say that it will be their number one spending priority in 2016.

When it came to priorities for IT spending in 2016, cloud services was the top priority at 68 per cent followed by data storage at 64 per cent. Cloud was also considered to be a top trend that agencies would begin to invest in 2016 by 52 per cent and big data was the second highest trend that agencies were preparing to invest in at 44 per cent.

The report also found that an overwhelming 93 per cent of respondents considered converged infrastructure and mobility as the two attributes that were the most important to any organisation looking to be fully prepared for the future. To this end, almost all of those who participated (97 per cent) noted that their organisation has developed a strategic IT plan suited to develop these areas further.

The VP and GM of Dell EMC Federal, Steve Harris, noted that government agencies are fully aware of the benefits that digital transformation will bring their organisation, saying: “Federal agencies largely appreciate the value of digital transformation, considering cloud, mobility and big data important to their organisations. These technologies are positioned to revolutionise how government does business and interacts with its constituents. Digital transformation also demands agencies modernise their IT systems.

"With IT plans defined by incremental steps toward modernisation and flexible software-based solutions, agencies are equipped to support tomorrow's technology innovation and meet today's mission goals.”

