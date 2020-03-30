Governments experience surge in cyberattacks

According to a new report from Imperva, the global pandemic has not hindered cybercriminal activity - certain countries have in fact experienced a large spike in recent months.

The firm's February 2020 Cyber Threat Index shows a 10 percent increase in the average number of attacks per site in US government and legal sectors, which Imperva believes is linked with the ongoing Democratic primary elections.

The US was attacked most frequently by actors from Russia (22 percent), Ukraine (12 percent) and China (9 percent), and almost all attacks (99 per cent) were carried out by bots.

India experienced the highest number of spam attacks - enduring as twice as many as countries such as Canada, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States - while New Zealand experienced an 800 percent spike in cyberattacks on both February 17 and 18.

Imperva also claims web attacks stemming from cloud platforms fell by more than a quarter (27 percent), continuing last month’s trend.

“This new research from the Cyber Threat Index is a testament to the rapidly changing security landscape, and we can expect to see some of these threats—particularly attacks on government and law sectors—continue to proliferate as we inch closer to the 2020 US Presidential Election,” said Nadav Avital, Head of Security Research at Imperva.

“Government websites will only become an even bigger target to malicious actors, so organisations must prepare now before it’s too late. We’ll continue to monitor how this space evolves and provide recommendations for the right course of action.”