Cloud and security top the CIO agenda for 2017

Security is the main investment priority for IT leaders, as their organisations head into 2018, a new report by Getronics says.

Out of 209 IT decision makers in UK mid-sized firms that were polled for the report, 65 per cent consider security the biggest priority, mostly because of the GDPR. Half (52 per cent) consider security the greatest challenge for the year ahead.

Just below a quarter (22 per cent) of businesses plan just a year ahead, sometimes even shorter. A third (36 per cent) are working to a two-year roadmap, while three per cent have no plans whatsoever.

Apart of security, other trends that are expected to make a huge impact are big data and cloud.

Cloud is growing rapidly. Three quarters (74 per cent) of mid-market businesses have already invested in the technology, and 93 per cent expect to migrate some services before 2017 ends.

“Cloud continues to have a huge impact on the speed at which we’re able to drive innovation at ACCA. We worked with Getronics to transition our Managed Firewall & Cloud Connectivity services to its Cloud Platform, in incredibly short timescales and at a time when ongoing projects were dependent on its delivery, with no impact on the end-user,” said Al Gibson, Head of IT Operations at ACCA.

This engagement now gives us the ability to flex into the Getronics cloud as and when we need deliver or transition services. These results correspond with our strategy for the year ahead which, following our recent service engagement with Getronics, will see us work together to deploy further cloud technologies to ensure we deliver an intuitive and reliable service to our customers and employees.”

Image Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock